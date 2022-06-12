Entertainment

Chris Evans broke the silence and talked about his relationship with Shakira

Since the rumors of a breakup between Shakira Y Gerard Piqué, the Colombian singer was romantically related to some international film characters. She in the first place she went with Henry Cavil and also with Chris Evansthe actors of ultra famous characters like Superman and Captain America respectively.

This link only happened simply because celebrities began to follow each other on social networks. Chris Evans He is one of the most coveted bachelors in cinema. In recent times, he has been associated with actresses Alba Baptista, Selena Gómez and Ana de Armas. With the latter, Ben Affleck’s ex, he shared a cast in the movie “Daggers in the Back”.

