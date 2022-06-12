Chris Evans broke the silence and talked about his relationship with Shakira

Since the rumors of a breakup between Shakira Y Gerard Piqué, the Colombian singer was romantically related to some international film characters. She in the first place she went with Henry Cavil and also with Chris Evansthe actors of ultra famous characters like Superman and Captain America respectively.

This link only happened simply because celebrities began to follow each other on social networks. Chris Evans He is one of the most coveted bachelors in cinema. In recent times, he has been associated with actresses Alba Baptista, Selena Gómez and Ana de Armas. With the latter, Ben Affleck’s ex, he shared a cast in the movie “Daggers in the Back”.

Recently, Chris attended the presentation of his latest film to which he lends his voice, the animated Disney and Pixar film Lightyear, in Los Angeles (California). The new production of the animation studio owned by The Walt Disney Company will hit theaters on June 17.

There, Captain America was consulted about his relationship with Shakira. “I haven’t had a chance to meet her, but I’m a huge fan of hers,” he replied. When asked about her, hers would participate in a video clip of hers, moving her hips, the actor confessed between laughs: “oh! God, I would be very ashamed to be next to her, because it is too good at it.”

As for all the rumors and memes that linked him to Shakira, Chris assured: “I don’t spend a lot of time on social networks”. However, he revealed that he does not mind being associated with the singer from Barranquilla because “she is spectacular.” The journalist asked him if he would have a date with the ex of Gerard Piqué. “What if I would go out with Shakira? Are you trying to have something with her?” The actor asked and did not give more details about it.