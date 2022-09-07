Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson and Kiernan Shipka reunite in an action film signed Prime Video

Two talented directors have decided to unite for the next Prime Video blockbuster: Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious). Entitled RedOne, this action film has not revealed its entire cast, but the three headliners are already making your mouth water. We will thus find Chris Evans (Avengers, The Gray Man), Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji, Black Adam) as well as Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mad Men).

The 22-year-old actress who also appears in the series Riverdale announced the news on his Instagram account this Tuesday, September 6, sharing the article from the site Deadline. For the moment, we do not yet have information regarding the roles of each of the actors, but it would be an adventure comedy around the Christmas holidays. Unfortunately, the film will not be available on the streaming platform until winter 2023, as filming has not yet started.

The current projects of the actors of RedOne

Aside from this action flick, Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, and Kiernan Shipka have other shoots underway or in the works. The interpreter of Captain America will notably be the poster of a new Netflix comedy entitled Bread Hustlers alongside Emily Blunt scheduled for 2023. The star of the new Jumanji will be on his side black adamin cinemas on October 19, as well as in the two sequels to Red Notice or Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Show 2. The young star of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has, meanwhile, obtained a role in the series The Golden Cage and The White House Plumbers.