Chris Evans has been named by People as the sexiest man of 2021

Page Six previewed the news that Chris Evans was nominated by People as the sexiest man of 2021, and the cover featuring the performer in the spotlight will be revealed next week. Last year this was achieved by Michael B. Jordan.

As for Marvel stars, Chris Evans is not the first House of Ideas actor to be named the sexiest man in the world, considering that Michael B. Jordan himself appeared in Black Panther, and that in 2014 the title was won. by Thor star Chris Hemsworth, and in 2011 it was the turn of Bradley Cooper who is part of the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy.

As for superhero performers, Dwayne Johnson in 2016, Ryan Reynolds in 2010, Hugh Jackman in 2008, and then back in time we can mention both Ben Affleck and George Clooney.

Soon Chris Evans will arrive on the big screen lending his voice to the real Buzz Lightyear. The actor said about this role:

The phrase ‘a dream come true’ is often used, but it had never meant so much in my life. Anyone who knows me knows how deeply I love animated films. I can’t believe I can be part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories like no other. Seeing them work is nothing short of magical. I pinch myself every day.



