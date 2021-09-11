Chris Evans has turned 40, and colleague Chris Hemsworth has given him the worst possible wishes [FOTO]

Yesterday, 13 June 2021, Chris Evans celebrated his 40th birthday. The actor, director and film producer has received greetings, like many stars, from fans, audiences and friends and colleagues, including many other Hollywood stars. Known for the role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, he achieved popularity as the Human Torch in movies The fantastic Four And Fantastic 4 and the Silver Surfer. After movies like Sunshine, The night does not wait, Push And The Losers, in 2010 begins the films in the role of Captain America, which include Captain America – The First Avenger, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame. Colleague and friend the Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who became famous all over the world thanks to the role of Thor in the Marvel films, the two have shared the set in numerous Marvel films: The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame.

Best wishes from Chris Hemsworth

There was no shortage of wishes from Chris Hemwsorth who chose a singular way to wish his colleague Evans a happy birthday. In fact, he published a photo with a caption “Happyy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book“, Which depicted Chris Hemsoworth along with another namesake, Chris Pratt, also an interpreter of Peter Quill / Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematica Universe. In the end, between Chris Evans and Chris Pratt who couldn’t be wrong? By pretending to have confused the two friends and deliberately posting a photo where neither Chris is Evans, Hemsworth could win an award for the worst and funniest birthday wishes ever.

