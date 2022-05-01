Chris Evans: How dealing with his anxiety made him one of the most empathetic actors in film | TV and Show

He is one of the most recognized actors of his generation in Hollywood. His role as “Captain America” ​​catapulted Chris Evans to world fame, although the process of getting there was almost stalled by his anxiety.

The 40-year-old interpreter, who managed to participate in six films in the world of Marvel superheroes, was generous with his audience by publicly sharing the mental problems he dealt with before wearing the stars and stripes suit.

And it is that a millionaire contract attracts many, but the consequences terrify anyone. The truth is that signing with Marvel for some time for Chris was really scary.

Chris Evans: Going “shhhh” to anxiety

If you could give the me from 12 years ago one piece of advice, what would it be? That is the question with which Chris Evans starts his conversation with Motivation Madness, where he opens up about his anxiety and his therapy.

The actor’s response is “shhh” making a gesture with his hand invoking silence, something he qualifies as simple, but profound.

His response is related to the noise his brain makes. The thoughts that constantly accompany him and that often become the root of suffering in daily life by following reflections that, in his opinion, most of the time are unlikely to help solve a problem.

That noise, to which he refers, is what prevented him from accepting the role that gave him world fame, that of Captain America, which he rejected on several occasions due to the commitment implied by the contract.

In the conversation, the actor pointed out that he rejected it because: “it was a big commitment, they wanted six movies and you know that you normally make movies one at a time and if one of those movies succeeds and is a success, your life changes significantly.”

Evans added in his statement that: “The concern was that if this movie is successful and there is a change in lifestyle and I don’t react well, I don’t have the opportunity, the luxury to say ‘Yeah, you know guys, I’m fine, I think I’m going to go back to doing, you know, indies (films) or something else, maybe in a couple of years I don’t want to act.”

The films implied a 10-year contract that tied the actor to his role, but also to lose his anonymity and have to expose himself to the fact that, even if he was in a hospital visiting his family, someone would ask him for a photo.

This situation generated great anxiety in the actor and that is why he said no on several occasions, however, all his surroundings told him that he should take the opportunity.

According to El País, the actor took action and pointed out ” “I went to a therapist to hear what he had to tell me and see if he could help me with my decision. He had a lot of anxiety and deep down he believed that maybe what scared me the most, recording these movies, could be just what I should do. In the end I found the strength to say: ‘OK, let’s go for it’.

In this way, Chris Evans managed to go against his anxiety, to sign the agreement with Marvel that automatically changed his life and transformed him into one of the most famous characters in Hollywood.

Among the most empathetic actors in Hollywood

Evans, in addition to playing an exceptional role as Marvel’s noblest superhero, in real life he is a charming person and recognized for his beautiful gestures.

Although in his opinion, he is not as noble as he is usually portrayed. As he mentioned in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter “The characters I play do a lot of that heavy lifting. If people knew me, I’m just a jerk.”

Although the actor rushed to therapy to be able to start his work as “Captain America” ​​he confessed that he constantly continues with it indicating that he loves it and goes whenever his schedule allows, even if nothing bad happens.

In relation to this, his companion in ranks in Marvel, Robert Downey Jr., indicates: “I have been in hundreds of scenes with this guy, nobody laughs more than him. He sometimes makes me feel self-conscious, like, ‘Should this be more fun?’

He adds in his statement regarding Chris Evans: “I have seen him, over the last 10 years, go from someone who had ridiculously real social anxiety to someone who has become increasingly comfortable in his own skin.”

That comfort meant that even when Avengers: Endgame was among one of the highest-grossing movies in Hollywood, Chris Evans took the time to attend a high school reunion in Sudbury, his hometown in the state of Massachusetts. .

According to Vanity Fair, the actor attended the reunion with his colleagues from more than 20 years ago to have a drink and remember old times.

The action took his classmates by surprise, who saw how “Captain America” ​​put his name on a piece of paper that he stuck to his chest and recalled his time as a student at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School at Conrad’s Restaurant in his hometown. .

His public love for Dodger, only Dodger

Chris Evans’ Instagram account is full of photos of Dodger, the dog that has accompanied him for several years and of whom he has portrayed his growth, medical interventions and even his love for his stuffed lion.

During 2021, in the midst of celebrating “National Dog Rescue Day,” Evans uploaded a video of the first time he found himself at a dog shelter with his current pet Dodger.

The actor mentioned that: “I was shooting a movie in Savannah and the scene took place in a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the moment I saw him I knew he was coming home with me,” as the video shows him maintaining an immediate connection with the pet.

His relationship with Dodger is almost the only thing we can see about Chris Evans’ private life, since he is currently not known as a partner and there are few confirmations he has had throughout his life.

Among the best known are Jessica Biell, with whom he had a relationship between 2001 and 2006 and the comedian Jenny Slate, between 2016 and 2018, the last couple with whom she did not hesitate to pose for the cameras, but who also suffered the ravages of being the girlfriend of one of the most attractive men in the world.

Despite that, it was Slate who, at the end of the relationship, described him as “his favorite human being” and there are only compliments between the couple when they are asked about the other. Which also denotes Evans’s desire to try to finish well with his partners.

In an interview with Elle, the actor mentioned that: “If you were lucky to love someone and be loved, it is worth protecting” adding: “It is rare that someone can really know you. And if you’ve overcome that kind of barrier, I think it’s important to appreciate it.”

To the future and beyond

Chris Evans’ anxiety is likely to be increasingly muted with that self-recommended “shhh.”

This is because, despite the fact that he stopped playing the role of “Captain America”, he continued to develop his career in Hollywood, although it is probably not even a necessity, considering the large fortune he earned in the world of Marvel.

After finishing his time in the Marvel saga, the actor has participated in different productions such as Knives Out or Defending Jacob, where he plays a lawyer, father of a teenager who is accused of murder.

But what is coming for the actor are far-reaching proposals, such as the movie “The Gray Man”, one of Netflix’s biggest bets where the actor returned to the service of the Russo brothers (Anthony Russo and Joe Russo), who direct this delivery.

The film will star alongside Ryan Gosling and has a release date of July 22 on the streaming platform.

Although probably his great feat this year is “Lightyear”, the film that tells the story of Buzz Lightyear, one of the most beloved characters from Toy Story.

The actor is in charge of giving the voice to the Pixar superhero in the film that will be released on June 17 and that has the participation of other stars such as Taika Waititi or Uzo Aduba.