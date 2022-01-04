Chris Evans in talks to impersonate Gene Kelly

An agenda full of commitments that of Chris Evans. As reported by Deadline, the Captain America interpreter is in final negotiations to play the legendary actor Gene Kelly in a film currently in development written and produced by John Logan (The Gladiator, The Aviator, Sweeney Todd, Skyfall) based on an idea by Evans himself.

The plot would revolve around the story of a 12-year-old boy who works at MGM Lot in the 1950s and begins to forge an imaginary friendship with legendary movie star Gene Kelly while working on his latest film.

In addition to playing as Gene Kelly, Evans will appear as a producer alongside Mark Kassen and T-Street Productions of Rian Johnson And Ram Bergman. A trio, the one formed by Johnson, Evans and Bergman, who has already worked successfully on Knives Out. At the moment, no studies are related to the project.

We were talking about the busy schedule for Chirs Evans. His current projects include the Disney animated film Lightyear, in which he voices the iconic Toy Story character, Buzz Lightyear, then the action of the Russo brothers The Gray Man, in which he stars opposite Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Michael Gandolfini, Regé-Jean Page and Billy Bob Thornton and finally the romantic comedy Ghosted always with Ana de Armas.

