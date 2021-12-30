Chris Evans is the “cameo king” of 2021, he takes the crown from Matt Damon

Chris Evans stole the crown of the “king of cameos” a Matt Damon in 2021. Until this year, Damon was undoubtedly the king of Hollywood cameos, but now that he’s done with his Steve Rogers engagements, too Evans he has a lot of time on his hands, and is using it to sneak into several movies.

Matt Damon boasts a long line of surprise appearances in several films that made him the king of cameos for some time. Among the most famous are the cameo in Thor: Ragnarok, in Unsane and in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Unfortunately for Matt Damon, his days at the top of the cameo king’s list have come to an end. Chris Evans came out in 2021, first with a hilarious appearance in Free Guy, with Ryan Reynolds. Evans’ cameo only lasted a second, but it was hilarious, since he appears on screen while watching Guy’s live, holding Cap’s shield.

Most recently, Evans made a funny cameo in Don’t Look Up of Netflix as actor Devin Peters, who stars in a film that describes the “true story” of the imminent collision of the comet told in the Adam Mckay film.

However, we know that Matt Damon he will return to his “role” in Thor: Love and Thunder, so the title of Chris Evans it’s not safe yet!