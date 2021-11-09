Chris Evans is the sexiest man in the world for 2021 according to People

The latest rumors reveal that Chris Evans is expected to soon be voted Sexiest Man Alive for 2021 according to People magazine.

It’s that time of year … or almost. And apparently it will be Chris Evans to take home the title of Sexiest Man Alive 2021 for the magazine People, at least according to the latest rumors.

According to the site Page Six, the former Captain America performer will be next to receive the rumored title from the American magazine, following fellow MCUs Michael B. Jordan (who held the title in 2020), Idris Elba (2018) and Chris Hemsworth (elected instead in 2014).

In fact, explains Page Six, Evans should have inherited the title already last year, but considering the short time passed since the small incident that saw him accidentally upload a rather explicit photo in his Instagram stories, the upper floors of the magazine thought. it was better to wait until the following year.

Chris Evans his nude photos on Instagram by mistake: social in delirium

A source allegedly revealed to the site that: “Michael B. Jordan won the title last year. There was talk of Chris initially, but the timing was not the best“.

We will see in the coming weeks if the news is confirmed.

What do you think? Do you think Chris Evans is really the Sexiest Man Alive at the moment?