Chris Evans is the sexiest man of 2021

Also this year it has arrived the ranking of People of the “Sexiest Men Alive” where, at the top of the list (which will be released in the next few days), appears Chris Evans, or the legendary Captain America of the films of Avengers who will soon voice Buzz Lightyear in the Pixar spin-off of Toy Story, to be released on June 17, 2022. Evans’ supremacy once again confirms the dominance of Sexiest Man Alive ranking by the Marvel heroes, who have now become real sex symbols worldwide. Last year the first place was won by the actor of Black Panther Michael B. Jordan, while in 2014 the title was awarded to the star of Thor Chris Hemsworth, or three after the victory of Bradley Cooper, whose name appears in the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy. That the jury that decides the winner of the title of Sexiest Man Alive is made up of die-hard fans of the Marvel world? Perhaps.

The title of Sexiest Man Alive 2021 obtained today by Chris (which many would like struggling with a secret flirtation with Selena Gomez) arrives 12 months after his second place in 2020, the year in which Evans should have already triumphed but which, due to a scandal linked to the dissemination of a hot photo of her posted by mistake on Instagram, it would have cost him the victory by sliding him to second position, behind his colleague Michael B. Jordan. At the time the actor tried to ironize as much as possible about what happened, also thanks to some colleagues such as Mark Ruffalo (aka Hulk), whose ironic messages published via social media have dampened the tension and embarrassment of the Captain America interpreter. , usually rather modest and reserved.

“Things happen, it’s embarrassing but you have to go on. I have to say that I have some really fantastic fans who came to my support and it was really nice, “Chris said in an interview referring to the moment he realized he shared a very private photo on his Instagram account that nobody ( or almost) should never have seen and shared.

