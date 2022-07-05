Chris Evans joins Emily Blunt to star in Pain Hustlers, the new Netflix

After lending his voice to Lightyearthe new Disney Pixar animated film, the actor Chris Evans You already have an exciting new project that will take you back to Netflix along with a great cast.

The actor will join Emily Blunt to star Pain Hustlers, the new from the streaming platform. The actor would be in the final stage of negotiations to join the film that will be directed by David Yachtsfrom a script by Wells Towers (The True American).

The story of Pain Hustlers revolves around Liza Drake (Blunt), a woman who dreams of a better life for herself and her young daughter. Liz gets a job at a pharmaceutical start-up in a strip mall in Florida. Her charm and grit catapult her and the company to the top, unaware that she will soon find herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.



At the moment there are no details of the character that Evans could play, but previously it was said that the film will be a “hilarious, dramatic and wild trip to the corrupt heart of the American dream”. Similar to what was seen in movies like The Big Short (The big bet), American Hustle (American scandal) and The wolf of Wall Streeta not minor trait and that already sounds promising.

Netflix acquired the rights to Pain Hustlers for $50 million during the recent Cannes Film Festival. According to the site dead line, the production of the film could begin in the month of August. As mentioned above, the feature film will be directed by David Yachtsbest known for his time in the franchise of magical world. The director rose to fame in 2007 when he became the fourth director of Harry Potter, taking the reins on the fifth installment. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. From there, Yates continued as director for the remaining installments. In 2016 he made his return to the Wizarding World to lead the new adaptation of fantastic animalsstarring Eddie Redmayne.

For his part, Evans will also capture the attention of Netflix subscribers again, since in the coming weeks it will be released The Gray Man. The action thriller is an adaptation of the novel of the same name directed by joe Y Anthony Russo, which stars Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. In addition to having several renowned actors in the cast, the film has been announced as one of the most expensive on the platform so far, so expectations are high.

Evans Leads Another Future Netflix Hit: The Gray Man

Also, the Captain America actor recently completed the filming of ghostedthe film directed by Dexter Fletcher and in which he stars alongside Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody.

For his part, Blunt has just finished filming Oppenheimer, the biographical drama about scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Said film was directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, among others. The British interpreter also participated in the period miniseries Englishwhich is in post-production.

Surely soon we will have new details of Pain Hustlers and the cast will count on him. However, the presence of Blunt and Evans as protagonists is already a good and promising start. At the moment it does not have a confirmed release date, but it could arrive in 2024.

