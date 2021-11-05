Chris Evans, Marvel Cinematic Universe star named Sexiest Man Alive 2021?

Every year People magazine awards the ‘Sexiest Man of the Year’ award and the rumors of these hours would like the winner Chris Evans, the former star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise in which he plays the role of Steve Rogers / Captain America, a character that made him famous all over the world. But will it really be like this?

According to Page Six, the former Captain America star will receive recognition from People Magazine at the end of November.

In the piece it is said that Evans was also in contention last year, if it weren’t for a risque photo that ended up accidentally public on social media. In 2020 Michael B Jordan won the ‘Sexiest Man of the Year’ award but will his successor really be Evans?

In the past, distinguished Hollywood stars such as Chris Hemsworth in 2014 and Bradley Cooper in 2011 have received the award.

Other past winners include Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, Ben Affleck and George Clooney.

It’s been two years since Chris Evans made his last appearance as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The narrative arc seems finished but for some time there have been rumors of a possible return of Chris Evans in the franchise.

The actor will star in Adam McKay’s new film Don’t Look Up in a rich cast that includes the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance and Tyler Perry.