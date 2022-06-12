Chris Evans net worth: how much did he earn for being “Captain America”

Chris Evans became a world famous actor since he joined the Cinematic Universe of Marvel to interpret the Captain Americaone of the spoiled superheroes of comic book fans.

Today he is a very famous actor about to turn 41 years old, and for brand new ‘Lightyear’a film where he gives voice to ‘Buzz’ by toy storybut who continues to win over audiences of all ages thanks to his charisma, sense of humor and, of course, his altruistic actions.

early years

Christopher Robert Evans was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 13, 1981. He grew up near there, in the city of Sudbury. He has three siblings, two sisters named Carly and Shanna and a brother named Scott. His parents divorced in 1999, and he has three younger step-siblings from his father’s second marriage.

Chris Evans he has described his family as similar to the von Trapp family from “Smiles and Tears”. The family was always singing and dancing as they were all influenced by her mother Lisa, a youth theater director. Her younger brother, Scott Evans, is also an actor and has appeared on the ABC soap opera “One Life to Live“.

Evans graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, where he wrestled and played lacrosse, as well as performing in school and community theater productions. The summer before her senior year, she interned at a New York casting company and took classes at the Lee Strasberg Institute for Theater and Film.

Career

Evans’ first credited appearance in his career was in “Biodiversity: Wild about Life!” (1997), a short educational video. His acting career really began when he was cast as a supporting character in the teen dramedy “Opposite Sex“, which aired during the summer of 2000.

As for his early film work, he appeared in “Not Another Teen Movie“(2001), and in independent films”Fierce People” (2005) and “London” (2005).

His great leap to fame came in 2005, when he was chosen to play the superhero Johnny Storm, The Human Torch, in the film adaptation of the comic “Fantastic Four”. I reprized the role in the 2007 sequel, “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer“.

He continued to star in movies like “Sunshine” (2007), “Street Kings” (2008) with Keanu Reeves“The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond” (2008) alongside Bryce DallasHoward“Push” (2009) with Dakota Fanning and Camilla Belle, and “Puncture” (2010). He continued his work on comic book adaptations with “The Losers” (2010), a series of comics from DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint, and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)”.

Evans’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe It was in 2011, when he starred in Captain America in “Captain America: The First Avenger.” I played the superhero again in “avengers” (2012), “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

He also made brief appearances in MCU movies like “Ant-Man” (2015) and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017). Chris Evans stated that he is retired from playing Captain America since “Avengers: Endgame“.

Despite all the time he spent shooting in the MCU, he managed to work on quite a few other projects around the same period. Among the films are the romantic comedy “What’s Your Number?” (2011) alongside anna faristhe biographical film “iceman“(2012), “Snowpiercer” (2013) directed by South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, the family drama “Gifted” (2017), the Netflix thriller “The Red Sea Diving Resort“(2019) and the Murder Mystery”Knives Out“(2019) with Anne of Arms.

Evans made his directorial debut in 2014 with “Before We Go“, an independent romantic drama that screened at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival. Also, debut on Broadway in 2018 in a production of “LobbyHero“, by Kenneth Longergan.

What is the net worth of Chris Evans?

Chris Evans is an actor and director who has a net worth of $80 million. Most of it has come from his appearances in several big budget movies, which have made him one of the highest paid actors on the planet.

In the years when he appeared on a Marvel movie easily earned over $30 million. Between June 2018 and June 2019, Chris earned $44 million from his various jobs. That was enough to make him one of the highest paid actors in the world.

Personal life

Evans has dated several high-profile actresses. met Jenny Slate on the set of “The Gifted” and dated on and off for a while, until they split for good in March 2018.

From 2001 to 2006, Evans dated the actress Jessica Biel. It has also been related to actresses Minka Kelly, Lily Collins and Kate Bosworth. He is a fan of the American football team New England Patriotsand even narrated the 2014 and 2016 episodes on the Patriots for the annual NFL docu-series.”America’s Game“.

He owns a house in Beverly Hills, California, which he bought in 2013 for $3.52 million. He previously bought a $1.26 million home in the Hollywood Hills in 2007 and put the property back on the market in 2014 for $1.4 million.

Earnings for being Captain America

For the first Captain America movie, Chris Evans earned a relatively paltry salary of $300,000. He earned $15 million per film for “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Total, Chris probably made between $75 million and $100 million for his work as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe