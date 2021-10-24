News

Chris Evans, other than Selena Gomez! The actor only has eyes for his Dodger

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

While rumors continue to rage about the alleged relationship between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez, the former interpreter of Captain America prove you have one love. This is his cute little dog Dodger, the undisputed protagonist of his Instagram profile.

In the last few hours, the actor has published a series of new photos dedicated to his little dog taken by Michelle Dockery, his co-star in Defending Jacob, the Apple TV + miniseries released in 2022. It is unclear whether the two actors reunited or if these shots were taken by the actress while filming the show, but one thing is absolutely certain: Dodger is as adorable as ever!

The actor who for years has played the role of Steve Rogers in the MCU has always lent his face in defense of animal rights, and over the years Evans has always wanted to tell the story of his beloved dog to make his friends understand. fans how a pet can change lives for the better.

During the National Rescue Dog Day, the day in the USA dedicated to those who intend to adopt a dog, on his Instagram account Evans wanted to share a moving video of his first meeting with Dodger and their love at first sight in the kennel in 2017.

Loading...
Advertisements

“I was shooting a movie in Savannah and the scene was in a shelter. I didn’t really intend to save a dog that day, but the moment I saw it I knew I was going to do it instead.”

In short, a much more important love story than the much rumored one with Selena Gomez.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

782
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
617
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
608
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
585
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
543
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
508
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
435
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
408
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
388
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
346
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top