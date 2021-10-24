Chris Evans, other than Selena Gomez! The actor only has eyes for his Dodger

While rumors continue to rage about the alleged relationship between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez, the former interpreter of Captain America prove you have one love. This is his cute little dog Dodger, the undisputed protagonist of his Instagram profile.

In the last few hours, the actor has published a series of new photos dedicated to his little dog taken by Michelle Dockery, his co-star in Defending Jacob, the Apple TV + miniseries released in 2022. It is unclear whether the two actors reunited or if these shots were taken by the actress while filming the show, but one thing is absolutely certain: Dodger is as adorable as ever!

The actor who for years has played the role of Steve Rogers in the MCU has always lent his face in defense of animal rights, and over the years Evans has always wanted to tell the story of his beloved dog to make his friends understand. fans how a pet can change lives for the better.

During the National Rescue Dog Day, the day in the USA dedicated to those who intend to adopt a dog, on his Instagram account Evans wanted to share a moving video of his first meeting with Dodger and their love at first sight in the kennel in 2017.

“I was shooting a movie in Savannah and the scene was in a shelter. I didn’t really intend to save a dog that day, but the moment I saw it I knew I was going to do it instead.”

In short, a much more important love story than the much rumored one with Selena Gomez.