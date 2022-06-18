Chris Evans overwhelmed by puppies is what you need to brighten your day
Honestly, it was the best thing that ever happened to us, and I’m going to keep talking about it in the future.
To celebrate Lightyear From Disney and Pixar, we asked Chris all the trending things about his new movie, his previous jobs, and life in general, and he didn’t disappoint.
He talked about his friendship with Scarlett Johansson and how they have become like brothers after working together on The Perfect Brand, The Nanny’s Diaryand in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Chris also talked about the importance of adopting older dogs and how his own dog, Dodger, came into his life.
I’m not going to lie, I cried a bit as I watched Chris talk about the older dogs and then watch him play with them.
And of course, throughout the interview, Chris was mostly so hilariously overwhelmed by the cuteness of these puppies and dogs, that he couldn’t even answer some (read: most) of the questions.
Basically, my heart may never recover from seeing Christopher Robert Evans living his best life with these dogs.
In any case, you can check out our full interview with Chris Evans below:
And don’t miss out on seeing Chris on Lightyearwhich is already in theaters around the world.
This post was translated from English.