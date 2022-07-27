Chris Evans presumes to speak Spanish thanks to Ana de Armas | VIDEO

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are on long tablecloths, especially after the premiere of The Gray Man (The Gray Man), the new film co-starring with Ryan Gosling for the service of streaming Netflix in one of the most expensive productions in which the platform has invested.

However, it was very striking that Chris Evans would like to participate in a conversation in Spanish during an interview, admitting that he knew “little” Spanishand that Ana de Armas herself helped him practice.

During a conversation with Colombian radio host Uribe DJ for his YouTube channel, Evans answered a couple of questions in Spanish, replying “Hello” and “Very good”, after being asked how he is.

However, and after the Colombian’s surprise, Evans said: “That’s it. It’s the only thing I know” between laughs, to which Ana complemented “(He is) very well trained”.

But this did not end there, as Evans replied “a little“, after being asked if they practice the Spanish language together.

What is The Gray Man, the new Netflix movie, about?

According to the official synopsis, “The Gray Man tells the story of CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling). Extracted from a prison compound and recruited by his boss, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly trained mercenary working for the agency. But things have changed, and now he is the one being hunted. around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), an ex-CIA partner who will stop at nothing to capture him. Luckily, he has the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).“.

Thus, “Ryan Gosling plays the fugitive mercenary and Chris Evans plays his adversary.“under the direction of the Russo brothers Anthony and Joe, who have directed movies for Marvel such as ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ or ‘Captain America and the Winter Soldier’. The film is based on the homonymous novel originally called The Gray Manwhich was written by Mark Greaney.

The cast also has Regé‑Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard with the screenplay by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

“I’ve always loved action movies, action was my first love growing up, it was probably what made me want to do movies. I’ve done movies that have action, but never a full-fledged action movie.” commented Ryan Gosling for MILENIO about his new movie.

