Chris Evans reacts to rumors of a relationship with Shakira: “she is spectacular”

Shakira She is in the spotlight of the media due to her separation from Gerard Piqué, who allegedly would have been unfaithful to her and she would have discovered him red-handed.

In the midst of all this drama, the Colombian’s fans are on fire on social networks and quickly assumed the role of cupid looking for a new partner, with actors Henry Cavill and Chris Evans as main prospects.

Considering that Shakira is one of the lucky few that Chris follows on Instagram, A Univisión presenter met him on the red carpet at the premiere of the new Disney Pixar movie ‘Lightyear’ and did not hesitate to ask Evans about the famous one.

The reporter asked: “Shakira started following you and the internet went crazy! Have you met her yet?”

And it is that Shakira’s was an obligatory question after the social networks went crazy when they realized that The interpreter of “I congratulate you” had begun to follow the actor in the midst of their separation.

I never met her but i’m a big fan”, Said the interpreter of Captain America, who was later asked if he would participate in one of his video clips.

“Oh, God, I would be so embarrassed to be around her. she is spectaculartoo good at it,” she said.

But not everything was there, in an interview with ‘Despierta América’, the actor revealed that he was not aware of what had happened and He reacted to the memes that have circulated where he is placed as a rival of Henry Cavill for the love of Shakira.

Shakira announced through a brief statement that her relationship with Gerard Piqué had come to an end. Although the reasons are not specified in the note, everything indicates that the alleged infidelity of the player with a 20-year-old girl would have been the trigger.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” said the report shared by the couple through the artist’s communications office. It should be remembered that Milan and Sasha were born as a result of this relationship.

