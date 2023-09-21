Chris Evans responds to Quentin Tarantino about the MCU

Quentin Tarantino is one of the many directors who have had controversial statements about mcuBut Chris Evans He doesn’t think he is wrong.

The actor behind Captain America’s helmet and shield has become one of the main symbols of the Disney franchise, being part of the first group of heroes to join it. marvel cinematic universeI had no idea what impact the films would have on the film industry.

But of course, the success of mcu There was also criticism along with this. Tarantino, one of Hollywood’s most popular filmmakers at the time, expressed an opinion regarding the status of the actors in the saga that was later widely debated.

Marvel actors are not movie stars

“Part of the kindness of Hollywood is that you have all these actors who become famous playing these characters.” But they’re not movie stars, right? Captain America is the star. Thor is the star. I am not the first person to say this. I think it’s been said a million times, but it’s these characters in the franchise who become the stars. In 2005, if an actor starred in a movie that was as good as the Marvel movies, that person was a full-fledged star. It means that people like them, like them and want to see them in more things. Sandra Bullock is on Speed ​​and everyone thought she was amazing. Everyone fell in love with him. They were excited about Sandra Bullock and wanted to see her in a different form. Now that is not the case. “We want to see that guy play Wolverine or something.”

Chris Evans doesn’t think he’s a star

In a recent interview with GQ, the actor agreed with Tarantino’s past statements:

“That was the beauty of working on the Marvel movies. You never really had to be front and center. Sometimes even in your own films. Quentin Tarantino said this recently and I thought, you know, he’s right. The character is the star. You’re there, but you don’t feel the burden of it.”

However, Chris Evans admits that he was initially hesitant to join the franchise because of the consequences it would entail: