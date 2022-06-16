Chris Evans Revealed What He Misses Most About Being Captain America

Three years after his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after “Avengers: Endgame”, Chris Evans spoke on the subject and gave revealing details about the reasons why he decided to move away from his role as Captain America.

Evans is currently promoting his new movie, “Lightyear,” in which he plays the human Buzz Lightyear’s character is based on.

Despite all the roles he’s taken on since leaving the MCU, Evans continues to be closely associated with Marvel for his iconic role as Steve Rogers/Captain America.

Chris Evans forged a great friendship with the rest of the Avengers.

“Avengers: Endgame“It was the end of the Infinity saga and allowed the great stars of the MCU, such as Evans, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson to say goodbye to their iconic characters.

Although he is now focused on other projects, Evans acknowledged that he misses some aspects of playing the Captain America.

“It’s very different. For 10 years I always had a movie around the corner. We finished the movie and for six months we were dedicated to promoting it. After 6 months we started the next movie. Although I have more freedom now, there are some things I miss because the role of Captain America meant a lot to me,” he explained. Evans in a recent interview.

“I love the people of Marvel and my colleagues. They were the best 10 years of my life without a doubt,” the actor completed at one of the press conferences to promote “Lightyear.”

The funny thing is that initially Evans I didn’t want the role of Captain America. He turned down Kevin Feige and Marvel on multiple occasions because he didn’t want to be partnered in a multi-movie deal in case they weren’t successful. However, he finally accepted the role at the request of his mother and Robert Downey Jr., who had already joined as Iron Man.

During his time in the MCU, Evans and the rest of the Avengers forged a great friendship, which continues even today in their personal lives. This is why the actor misses those times with his friends and considers that they were the best 10 years of his life.

