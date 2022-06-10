Chris Evans reveals the condition to return as Captain America

Actor Chris Evans has played Captain America at Marvel Studios and he doesn’t completely close the door on his epic return.

After becoming known for teen comedies and doing a great performance of the Human Torch / Johnny Storm in the first two movies The Fantastic Foura Chris Evans The great opportunity of his life arrived and he played the Captain America / Steve Rogersone of the most important characters in Marvel. After many deliveries and a grand finale with Avengers: Endgame (2019), decided to leave the UCM. But… Would you like to return? It has its conditions.

Currently, Chris Evans is promoting Lightyearthe new installment of pixar based on the famous toy of toy story. In a recent interview with CB they asked him about his return to Captain America and so he answered:

“That seems to be something that people would like to see. I don’t want to disappoint anyone, but it’s difficult… It was a good run and I’m very happy with it. It is so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It would be terrifying to shake something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means a lot to me. So to visit him again would be a difficult task.”

So to go back Marvel I would have to make him an insurmountable proposal, but luckily he is open to it. Currently it seems somewhat complicated, since the new Captain America it is sam wilson of Anthony Mackie and it seems that he will carry the famous shield in the next installments of the UCM. Also, in the last appearance he was very old, so they should explain what he was doing all that time.

While Chris Evans continues with his film career, as he lends his voice to buzz lightyear and we can also see it in the unseen agent from netflix, ghosted with Ana de Armas, RedOne with Dwayne Johnson and Project Artemis with Scarlett Johansson. While all deliveries of Marvel in which he has participated can be seen at Disney Plus.