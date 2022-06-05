Chris Evans, Selena Gomez & More Stars Speaking Out on Fatal Texas Shooting – E! Online Latino

Selena Gomez: “Today, in my home state of Texas, 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher died while doing her job, invaluable but sadly underrated work. If children are not safe in school, where are they safe? It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop talking and change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future.”

Matthew McConaughey: “As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it is time to reassess and renegotiate our wants from our needs. We have to reshuffle our values ​​and find common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become a children’s problem.

Kourtney Kardashian: “Schools should be a place where our children go to learn, to make friends, to laugh, to grow, to discover themselves. A safe place where they can imagine their future. It is not a place where they take away the future. How did we get to a point where it’s acceptable for our children to be murdered in their schools? They deserve a safe place. They deserve protection. They deserve a future! I can’t begin to imagine what these parents are going through . What those children and teachers went through. Imagine how terrified they must have been. It breaks my heart. I call on lawmakers to take responsibility. We need a plan to protect our babies.”

Kerry Washington: “As a parent, this is tragically unimaginable. School must be a SAFE place. My heart breaks for the pain and suffering of every family member and loved one associated with today’s events in Texas. My prayers are with you.”

Chris Evans: “ENOUGH DAMN IT!!!!”

Offset: “Prayers for the people of Texas, man, those are kids that were killed, this world needs God.”

Mandy Moore: “There are no words. We must take action. Uvalde, your entire community is from the heart.”