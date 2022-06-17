Chris Evans sends a strong message to those who criticize the LGBT + scene in “Lightyear”

After “Lightyear”Buzz’s “Toy Story” movie was banned in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait for “offending Islamic beliefs” for including a kiss between two women, Chris Evans, who voices Pixar’s astronaut, assured that people with homophobic thoughts are “idiots” and belong to an extinct way of thinking that will lead them to “die like dinosaurs”.

Today “Lightyear”, the film that tells the story of Buzz Lightyear, opens in all theaters. One of the most anticipated screenings of the year, since “Toy Story” is one of the favorite films of Disney-Pixar fans. However, his debut in theaters has been tainted by the bans he suffered in some Asian regions.

Chris Evans, the voice of Buzz Lightyear: “It’s a more mature movie” “Lightyear”: Goes to infinity and beyond They make Chris Evans sweat with a question about Shakira Chris Evans was asked about Shakira and this is what he answered

According to the authorities of the regions where it was cancelled, the children’s film could not be released because it violated content standards, because the story includes a lesbian couple and, in one of the scenes, they kiss, which lashes out against Islamic culture and religion.

It was thus that Evans spoke out against acts that incite homophobia: “The truth is that these people are idiots”, because growing up as humanity is about waking up from conservative ideas that, one day seemed correct, keeps us stagnant as time goes. The 41-year-old actor sees the visibility of same-sex love as an evolution within society.

In an interview with an international news agency, Chris said that he hopes that a time will come when, for society, the kiss between two people of the same sex will cease to be a matter of public scrutiny, since it is not an issue that it would have to be debated by no one and, who does, is stuck in conventions that do not coincide with the current reality in which we live.

“There will always be people who are afraid and don’t realize it and try to hold on to what was before. But those people die like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to not pay attention to them, to move forward and embrace the growth that makes us human,” she expressed.

In addition, he said he was proud to belong to a project that includes love, in all its forms, as it is a way of showing society that it is reluctant to recognize the LGBT+ community that there is nothing abnormal, as for a long time. has been handled by chatty societies, but he also regretted thinking of all that had to happen to get to this point.

In any case, the controversy haunts Disney, because although it includes the love story of two women, there are international sources that revealed that the company donated money to the campaign of the “Don’t say gay” law, which prohibits Florida’s basic education schools and trainers talk about issues related to diverse sexual orientation and gender.