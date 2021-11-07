Chris Evans sexiest man in the world 2021

Movie Lightyear – The true story of Buzz: Italian trailer and all the previews on the Disney film

Like every year, 2021 will see People magazine elect the sexiest man in the world and this year the winner is …Chris Evans! better known as Steve Rogers, the former Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we will see next year in Lightyear as the voice of the astronaut who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy from the movies Toy Story.

The Cosmopolitan site and other sources, including the Page Six site, report that Chris Evans will be the next sexiest man in the world in the new issue of People Magazine. The coveted title would be awarded to him in 2020 before news broke that the actor had accidentally leaked a nude photo to the internet. Evans will join the long list of previous title holders Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman who all have coincidentally played characters from the Marvel comics. Evans takes the title after taking second place last year behind Michael B. Jordan better known as the Adonis Creed of the Rocky spin-off film series which next year will see him make his directorial debut with Creed 3.

People also recently released poll results related to this particular ranking in other key categories. Jensen Ackles from the tv series Supernatural won as the sexiest TV star, Caeleb Dressel won as the sexiest Olympic athlete, Justin Hartley the Kevin Pearson of the TV series This Is Us won the sexiest new groom while Henry Golding (Crazy & Rich, Snake Eyes) won as the sexiest new dad.

Growing up in Boston, Chris Evans began acting in high school and after graduating he moved to New York where he began studying at the Lee Strasberg Theater Institute. His work on the stage in Shakespeare’s plays such as A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Two Gentlemen of Verona were very important educational experiences for the actor. In 2000 the leap from the stage to the screen starting with appearances in TV series such as Boston Public, The fugitive and with a regular part as Cary Wood in Opposite Sex. The following year Evans makes his film debut with a co-starring role in the comedy It’s not another stupid American comedy, is the most popular boy in school who accepts the bet of turning the ugliest girl in school into the prom queen. He has since appeared as a “guest” in the short-lived series pilot Skin and appeared on the big screen in two 2004 films: The Perfect Score opposite Scarlett Johansson and Erika Christensen and in the thriller Cellular, in which he plays a young man who receives a phone call from a kidnapped woman (Kim Basinger). Evans stardom arrives as the haughty Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch in two live-action big-screen productions based on the Marvel comic Fantastic Four, Evans will be cast six years later as the Steve Rogers / Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the film Captain America – The First Avenger, a role that Evans will reprise in seven other films including Avengers: Endgame in which he will abandon the character and pass the shield to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon. Other film roles have seen him alongside Dakota Fanning in Push (2009) and as “villain” against Michael Cera in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), was a drug addict attorney in Puncture (2011), the leader of a riot aboard a perpetual motor train in the post-apocalyptic Snowpiercer (2013), the loving uncle and legal guardian of a little genius (Mckenna Grace) in Gifted – The gift of talent (2017) and a murder suspect in crime fiction Murder Dinner – Knives Out (2019). We will see Chris Evans next year in The Gray Man, action thriller starring the actor as a CIA agent unleashed on the trail of a runaway former colleague, played by Ryan Gosling, for a manhunt that will unfold across Europe. With a budget of 200 million, “The Gray Man” has become the most expensive Netflix Original film ever.