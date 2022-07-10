Chris Evans talks about the importance of his mustache in ‘The invisible agent’

the unseen agent It is not only the most powerful premiere of this summer on Netflix, but it could be considered one of the blockbusters of the summer. It is not for less, the title directed by the russo brothers (avengers; Infinity War Y end game) It has cost Netflix 200 million dollars, not counting all the subsequent promotional work. It is by far the most serious bet of the company of streaming by the action cinema, because they have never disbursed so much money for a product. Part of that budget has to do with its three leading stars: Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans. Judging from the trailer, all three look spectacular in the trailer, although perhaps the most tired is Evans, sporting a rather atypical mustache for a character of his age. The former Captain America wanted to talk about the relevance of that aesthetic trait so characteristic of Lloyd, his antagonist:

“I read (the script) and was very attracted to Lloyd. It was very well written and I don’t get to play these kinds of roles often. I don’t think I know how they see me. But as an actor, you’re dying to do things like that”, pointed out Evans who, of course, was asked about the mustache. “What can I say? Certain characters just come to life through something simple, be it a costume or an accessory. The moment we created that mustache I was like ‘oh there he is, there he is that psycho’the actor finished explaining daggers in the back.

Moments later, Chris Evans began praising his co-star Ryan Gosling. “I was told that Gosling was going to be the unseen agent, and he just broke it. He was so excited for someone of his caliber to jump on board, because he just makes everyone better.”

Outside of the all-star trio of familiar faces, the rest of the cast of the unseen agent is well recognized. Billy Bob Thorton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura or the star of The Bridgertons, Regé-Jean Page will make up the main supporting roles. The action film will have a reduced theatrical release on July 15, and a week later, will arrive on the streaming service (July 22).