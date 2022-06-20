Chris Evans: these are all the famous girlfriends that the actor has had

Chris Evans He came to the big screen at the age of 19 with The Newcomers, from that film his career has only been on the rise and he has become one of the highest paid stars in Hollywood.

Beyond his film projects, Evans He has a long list of romantic relationships. At 41, the actor has not walked down the aisle once, but he has shared romantic moments with women just as famous as he is. In addition, he has preferred to keep his love life private, but it has been inevitable for him to escape from the lens of the paparazzi.

In this long list are Kate Bosworth whom he met in the early 2000s while filming The Newcomers, although the press soon linked them, they never confirmed their courtship. Another of the loves of Chris Evans it is jessica biel. They met in 2001 through mutual friends and started dating. They filmed the tapes Cellular and London together.

Kate Bosworth. Source: Instagram @katebosworth

Jessica Biell. Source: Instagram @jessicabiel

The numerous love life of Chris Evans continue with Christina Ricci. The actors made their romance official while walking hand in hand at the 2007 Met Gala. The chemistry between them was undeniable, but it didn’t last long and they ended up parting ways. That same year the actor began an affair with Minka Kelly and although they took some time, the fire returned for 2011, to end the relationship almost a year later.

Christina Ricci. Source: Instagram @riccigrams

Minka Kelly. Source: Instagram @minkakelly

With Sandra Bullock, Evans He had his biggest crush. In 2014 they were linked and both took it with a great sense of humor. The following year she began dating Lily Collins, with whom they went out a couple of times. Over the months the rumors dissolved and they never touched the subject. In 2016, the actor had a year-long affair with Jenny Slateto make way for Lily James in 2020. These last two years, the Captain America actor had an affair with Selena Gomez, in 2021, when he started following her on Instagram. Same case with Alba Baptista and Shakira, in this 2022.