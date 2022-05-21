Chris Evans thus became a villain

Actor Chris Evans will always be remembered for playing Captain America, but now he will be the big villain in his new movie.

Over the years Chris Evans has shown that he knows how to play a hero to perfection, like the Captain America either Johnny Storm / Human Torch of the Fantastic Four. But he now he will be a psycho villain in The invisible agent (The Gray Man) and its manager, Joe Russo reveals how the actor landed the role:

“We didn’t have to convince Chris Evans to do the part. Chris was sold, in a way. We talked to him as we finished Avengers: Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what’s next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, You know what? I’m comfortable enough with my life and the work that I’ve done, I’m just interested in taking risks to move forward, and I just want to play challenging characters. So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero.”

What is the movie about?

In The invisible agent (The Gray Man)the actor Chris Evans will play Lloyd Hansena CIA agent who must travel through different parts of Europe hunting down Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), an ex-agent to whom they attribute some crimes that he has not committed. In the distribution also stand out Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Scott Haze, Callan Mulvey, Robert Kazinsky, Deobia Oparei, Dhanush, Jimmy Jean-Louis Y Dana Aliya Levinson.

Unlike other papers Chris Evansthe actor said that Lloyd Hansen it is: “Liberating, free and honest and a character I’ve never been able to play in the past”. Let’s hope he does a great job and gives us one of the great villains of cinema. We’ll find out when the movie is released on July 15, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing this action and espionage story? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.