Chris Evans: true love, what the actor of Captain America is looking for | United States Celeb | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

His name was again a trend in social networks, as a result of an interaction with Shakira, when the singer-songwriter is separating from the father of her children, Gerard Piqué. Nevertheless, Chris Evans is back in the news but now for genuinely opening his heart. She did it in the promotion of her new movie for Netflix, “The Gray Man”.

The artist, a native of Massachusetts, United States, returned to the big screen with this new film, which premiered on the streaming platform giant on July 22 and in which he shares credits with Ryan Gosling and Ana of weapons.

Within the interview with the media, the three celebs asked questions outside the subject of it and one of them was what they were focused on in the personal aspect at these stages of their lives. De Armas joined as an interviewer and told him to think of something that has him really absorbed.

Together with Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, his companions and protagonists in “The Gray Man” (Photo: AFP)

CHRIS EVANS IS FOCUSED ON FINDING TRUE LOVE

After meditating for a few seconds, the actor who reached the height of his fame with the characterization of Captain America in the Marvel World indicated that “perhaps, I am focused on finding a partner, you know, someone you want to live with.”

Chris Evans stressed that everything he has achieved in the film industry has fulfilled him, but he is also aware that this world does not allow him to focus on more personal and intimate issues.

“Look, I love what I do, it’s great, I’m totally dedicated to it, but even this industry is full of pockets of doubt and hesitation and recalibration in terms of trying to find someone you can really turn to.”he explained.

“Maybe it’s about trying to find someone you want to spend the rest of your days with.”sentenced.

WHO WAS THE LAST KNOWN GIRLFRIEND OF CHRIS EVANS?

Although a few weeks ago he made headlines in print and on the web, with an apparent interest in Shakira, the concrete thing is that Chris Evans has not known a formal girlfriend since 2018, which was when he ended up with Jenny Slate, whom he met during the recording of the film “An exceptional gift”. He had a two-year relationship with her.

The last woman with whom she was photographed was Lily James, but after the ampay they were never heard from again. That hasn’t stopped the actor from being linked to celebrities like Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly and Selena Gomez.