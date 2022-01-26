Chris Evans vs Dwayne Johnson in the Christmas family movie Red One for Amazon

He officially signed Chris Evans to star in Red One, a high-budget Christmas-themed film that Dwayne Johnson has been making for months.

Seven Bucks Productions has been developing a Christmas-themed film for several months. The company of Dwayne Johnsonhis ex-wife Dany Garcia and brother Hiram Garcia has closed a deal with Amazon Studios that will produce the film for Prime Video. The idea for the story comes from Hiram and has been described as “an action-adventure comedy around the world, imagining a whole new universe to be explored within Christmas movies”. Today’s news is this: he has officially entered the project Chris Evans who will co-star with Dwayne Johnson. On social networks The Rock gives us all the information available at the moment:

When Captain America teams up with Black Adam for a Christmas movie. Directed by the man who directed the Jumanji films: Jake Kasdan. The script is from the man who wrote the Fast & Furious movies: Chris Morgan. The film is conceived and produced by the man behind Jungle Cruise and the Red Notice films: Hiram Garcia. Think of Miracle on 34th Street meeting Hobbs & Shaw with a hint of It’s a Wonderful Life. I can’t tell you how fun (and dirty) our five-way chat has become. I believe we will make a great holiday movie for you and your families around the world!

Next June we will be able to hear the voice of Chris Evans in the Pixar movie Lightyear – The true story of Buzz. Instead, the arrival of The Gray Mana thriller directed by Russo brothers in which the actor plays next to Ryan Gosling And Ana De Armas. Recently announced is also the project in which Evans will interpret on the screen Gene Kelly.