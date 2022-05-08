Chris Evans vs Ryan Gosling in the new image of The Invisible Agent

The invisible agent is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. An epic showdown between Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling is coming!

A new promotional image of the unseen agent anticipate the confrontation between Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evans What will we see this summer? known for directing Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgamethe russo brothers are back this year with the new action movie from Netflix. Based on the homonymous novel by Mark Greeney, this film will be one of the streaming giant’s most expensive original movies to date. It has had a budget of 200 million dollars.

the unseen agent tells the story of the skilled CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) who, after uncovering sensitive agency secrets, is forced to go on the run from a series of international assassins and Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former psychopathic colleague. Although much about the film is still unknown, Netflix showed a first footage of the film and revealed the fictional rivalry of the two characters. In addition to Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, the unseen agent also has Anne of Arms, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica henwick, Billy Bob Thornton Y Julia Butter’s in your distribution.

What an epic confrontation is coming in the summer!

In a new image serving as the cover image for Empire magazine, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans preview the epic conflict ahead between the two rival CIA agents. The cover features both actors wearing what appear to be the same costumes seen in the teaser for the unseen agent. We show you the image below so you can take a look!

The premiere of the film is set for July 15, 2022. Most likely, the film will hit theaters and Netflix simultaneously. The truth is that this film has all the earmarks that it is going to be enjoyed very much in a theater. The good thing is that, if we like it, we can quickly repeat it through the Netflix platform and catalog.