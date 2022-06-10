Chris Evans was asked about Shakira and this is what he answered

Actor Chris Evans spoke publicly about the singer Shakira after he began to follow the Colombian artist on the Instagram social network, days after she did the same.

The actor was approached today during the premiere of the movie Lightyear. In the film, Evans voices the main character Buzz Lightyear.

When asked by the reporter for Primer Impacto (Univision), Daniela Ganoza, the actor indicated that he had never met the singer, but said he was “a big fan” of the interpreter of “Ojos Así”.

On whether he would like to appear in a video dancing with Shakira, he replied that he would be ashamed to be by her side. “She’s too good at doing that,” she said.

Shakira announced last weekend that she is separating from soccer player Gerard Piqué, with whom she has had two children.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the singer said in a statement published by the EFE news agency.

Since the announcement of the breakup of the Shakira-Piqué couple, there are many who follow in the footsteps of the artist and the actor on social networks and wonder if they will eventually meet in person.