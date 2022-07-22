Chris Evans: who have been the actor’s girlfriends | FAME

Renowned actor Christopher Robert Evans Or simply Chris Evanswho also stands out for being a film producer and director, has surprised everyone by announcing that is focused on finding that special someone May it become the love of your life.

The movie star who has participated in films such as “Fantastic 4”, “The Iceman”, “The perfect score”, “The Avengers”, “Lightyear”, “Captain Marvel”, among others, has been dedicated to his work since his last relationship with Jenny Slate.

However, during a press conference for the film “the gray man”, Chris Evans He surprised his thousands of fans and the public present when he referred to the sentimental aspect.

“The answer would be that maybe (I’m) focused on finding a partner, you know, someone you want to live with. Look, I love what I do, it’s great, I dedicate myself completely to it “he indicated according to the Tomatazos portal.

Chris Evans is a renowned Hollywood actor (Photo: AFP)

He also explained what the type of women he likes is like. “I like girls who are self-critical. I like girls who make fun of themselves. If you can’t make fun of yourself, what are you? I love making fun of myself so I need a girl who can do that”, he said according to Univision.

For this reason, here we tell you who have been the women that the actor previously conquered Chris Evans.

THE GIRLFRIENDS CHRIS EVANS HAS HAD

1. Jessica Biel

It was 2001 when Chris Evans started dating Jessica Biel. They also had the opportunity to work together. Their romance lasted approximately 5 years and they were very close to getting married although they had not committed to take the big step.

Jessica Biel (Photo: Jessica Biel/Instagram)

2. Dianna Agron

The North American actress who participated in important productions such as “CSI: New York” would also have been with the actor. As reported by us magazine, they were seen in 2011 but later they would take different destinations.

Dianna Agron (Photo: Dianna Agron/Instagram)

3. Sandra Bullock

The two well-known actors were romantically linked in 2014 and it was Sandra Bullock who at the time explained how their relationship was.

“You guys are a little late. We had gotten married but things started to get worse and we already separated.He said according to Infobae.

“We filed for divorce and I hope everyone can respect our privacy. But we will remain friends and share responsibility for the farm animals we have taken, because you just can’t abandon animals.”sentenced.

Sandra Bullock (Photo: Sandra Bullock/Instagram)

4. Lily Collins

The actress Lily Collinsborn in Surrey (England) and Chris Evans They met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2015 and, according to us magazine, they started dating after that.

Lily Collins (Photo: Lily Collins/Instagram)

5. Minka Kelly

The civil gov portal indicated that the actors began dating in the 2007 but then they separated the same year; However, in 2012 they gave each other one more opportunity to enjoy their romance, but this only lasted until October 2013. After that, they were seen together again in 2015.

Minka Kelly (Photo: Minka Kelly/Instagram)

6. Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate Y Chris Evans They started dating in 2016 and in 2019 the actress dared to reveal the reason why her romance with the actor ended.

According to the new woman portal, Jenny Slate confessed that despite everything she is still a friend of the remembered Captain America.

Jenny Slate (Photo: Jenny Slate/Instagram)

“When we finished we didn’t do it on bad terms. After that we maintain communication, we talk sometimes and when his (Chris Evans’s) time allows it. We are very good friends and it is something quite nice ”, pointed to an American magazine.

WHAT DID CHRIS EVANS SAY WHEN HE WAS ASKED IF HE WOULD DATE SHAKIRA?

Recently, Chris Evans was consulted during the presentation of “Lightyear”, the spin-off of the tape “Toy Story” based on the origin of the intergalactic traveler, where he participates, about a possible interest in Shakira.

Although the actor was surprised by the “I ship”, Insinuating that he was not aware of the rumors that linked them to the Colombian, he did not hesitate to participate in the jokes about it. MORE DETAILS HERE

CHRIS EVANS AND HIS CONDITION FOR THE RETURN OF CAPTAIN AMERICA

During the presentation of “Lightyear”, the spin-off of “Toy Story” that tells the origin of the intergalactic traveler and where he participates Chris EvansThe actor was consulted about his iconic role in the Marvel tapes and if one day he would dress like the character again. MORE DETAILS HERE