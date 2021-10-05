Chris Hemswort trains for Thor 4 and Chris Pratt responds

Chris Hemsworth recently took to social media to share an image that sees him supposedly training for Thor: Love and Thunder aka Thor 4 which runs in January 2021 and will allow Hemsworth to return to the role of the God of thunder after the “pot-bellied” break in Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor 4 will see the return of several familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and, surprisingly, Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill aka Star-Lord. The gags between Thor and Peter Quill, with the latter feeling threatened by the charm and charisma of the charming Asgardian in “Infinity War”, were among the funniest things seen on screen. We will have to see if the pot-bellied “Fat Thor” will return for a fleeting appearance in the opening words of “Love and Thunder” or if he will be shelved to immediately show us a Thor in full shape again.

Returning to the photo, in which Hemsworth is struggling with a giant foam tire that the actor calls an “extra large donut” weighing between 70 and 99 kilograms, the image seems to have created some concern in Chris Pratt who commented. the photo with the message to follow.

Hey friend. I just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop training as we will be in the same movie and all he doesn’t want is me standing next to you if you look like that so I will but I need you to put on 11 pounds. Do it quickly thanks.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be played by Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale as the main antagonist still without identity and the aforementioned Natalie Portman who will return as Jane Foster and for the occasion she will embody a new female Thor as in Jason Aaron’s comic “Mighty Thor”, a comic in which Thor loses the ability to lift Mjolnir and Jane takes possession of it becoming the new “Goddess of Thunder”.

Portman’s return as Jane in her female form of Thor is a huge change from where audiences last saw her. It was a successful astrophysics after Thor: The Dark World, but if “Thor: Love and Thunder” follows the comics, element unconfirmed, there will be tough times for Jane’s “Goddess of Thunder” version. In the source material Jane falls ill with cancer after her family dies. Jane will be assisted in that of Asgard, but will refuse to be cured with magic and one day she will prove that she is worthy of wielding Mjolnir. Unfortunately, it turns out that every time Jane uses the power of the hammer and transforms herself into the Goddess of Thunder, her cancer advances inexorably.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will hit theaters on February 11, 2022.

Source: Screenrant