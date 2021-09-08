Chris Hemsworth almost lost the role of Thor because he was dancing the samba

Impossible to think of Thor without jaws and muscles of Chris Hemsworth, who since 2011 has played the God of Thunder in 7 films, between standalone and the saga of Avengers.

And we will see him at the cinema once again grabbing the hammer since filming Thor: Love and Thunder directed by Taika Waititi, they ended in Australia last June.

What if we told you, however, that it could have been different? Chris has indeed ran the serious risk of not playing Thor, a role that changed his life and got his career off the ground.

Chris Hemsworth – getty images

Apparently, it was his participation in the fifth season of Dancing with the Stars Australia to jeopardize the casting and question whether the Australian actor was fit to wield the hammer of mighty Thor.

“Chris Hemsworth almost lost the role of Thor because he was in Dancing with the Stars Australia”he recalled Derek Hough, fan of superhero movies and champion of Dancing with the Stars, in a recent interview with PopCulture.com:

“He was in Dancing with the Stars Australia, and he was dancing the samba and they literally chose him – or they would have chosen him – and I think people called and said: Have you seen him dance the samba? This can’t be our Thor. “

Chris Hemsworth – getty images

During the promotion of Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, the same Chris I had admitted to the microphones of BBC Radio 1 that its appearance in Dancing with the Stars Australia the “he almost did lose“the role that later made him an international superstar:

“Kevin Feige said it almost made me lose my job“, Hemsworth recalled at the time.”We all saw your audition, she told me, we were running it around the office, and everyone was really interested. And then some girls started googling your name and this dance video came out and I thought: oh no, Thor dancing? I don’t know, the fans will eat us alive“.

“It made me more agile on my feet, I guess“Hemsworth added teasingly.”I had to learn how to dress a cloak. You might see some of that Dancing with the Stars quality in Thor“.

As we said, Chris will return to play the role of Thor, alongside Natalie Portman in the role of Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.

ph. getty images