Chris Hemsworth and a new photo with his son | Cinema

is still working on the set ofby Taika Waititi. But despite this, the Australian actor always finds time to spend with his children.

And the same actor has shared on Instagram in the past few hours a new photo that sees him with his son. A very tender but also ironic photo:

Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the classic question: “What do you want to be when you grow up?” – “Dad, I want to be Superman”. Fortunately, I have two other children.

You can see the post below:

The shooting of Love and Thunder began at the end of January 2021 in Australia, directed by Taika Waititi. The screenplay is by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will also return to voice the warrior Korg. In the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (who at the end of Avengers: Endgame reigns over Asgard), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, specifically in the new incarnation of … the mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr, the slaughterer of gods), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon too.

The film will be shot using Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

We remind you that the Thor films and all the other films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (with the exception of the two Spider-Man with Tom Holland and The Incredible Hulk) are available on Disney +, as well as the TV series produced by Marvel Studios.

SOURCE: Chris Hemsworth / Instagram