Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt make fun of Chris Evans from the set of Thor: Love & Thunder

On the day of After Jeremy Renner’s greetings to Chris Evans, who turns 40 today, too Chris Hemsworth And Chris Pratt they joined in the celebrations for the former Captain America, but of course they did it their way.

Posting a photo from the set of Thor: Love & Thunder, the highly anticipated new film by Marvel Cinematic Universe written and directed by Oscar-winning author Taika Waititi, the two actors, respectively interpreters of Thor and Star Lord, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, mocked Chris Evans with unpunished smiles shared with their followers: in the caption, in fact, Hemsworth pretends to confuse Pratt with Evans, wishing the second happy birthday with a photo in which he appears together with the first. Another chapter, in short, in the famous feud between the various Chris of the Marvel Universe: who knows how Chris Evans will respond to this umpteenth provocation.

Recall that the shooting of Thor: Love & Thunder has been concluded in recent days, and pending the canonical session of additional shooting, the film currently has a release date set for May 6, 2022.

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt have worked closely together since the days of Avengers: Infinity War, and after the events of Avengers: Endgame Pratt – along with all his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy – will have a role in the new chapter of the Thor saga. In the cast, we remember him, also Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Russell Crowe.