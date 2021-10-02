Chris Hemsworth and Dragon Punch, the ’80s moment we wanted to see

The Eighties and the Luna Park. The phenomena of the Tagadà, ‘Down the token’ shouted from the cockpit of the bumper cars. And the arcade machines.

Chris Hemsworth in those moments he was still in the cradle (he was born in 1983). But there are moments of pure magic in which the temporal levels cross and an arcade machine is enough to create otherwise impossible encounters. In one of his Instagram stories, the Australian actor challenged the Dragon Punch, arcade boxing inspired by one of Street Fighter’s most iconic moves ever, otherwise known as Shoryuken.

How did Chris fare? Quite well, the Avengers would be proud of him. He tackled Dragon Punch first in the classic manner, with a punch and a score of 8,792 and then with a circular kick going down a little and coming to 7,721.

Not bad, until he tried it too stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton, who acts as a stunt double for Chris in the movies. With a single punch he took home a nice one 9.112, beating the previous record of the arcade machine (9,051) and taking home the title of champion.

The comments on Instagram arrived on time. Between a few words about whether Chris would have to face Thor’s hammer challenge and considerations about the power of his stunt double. We Chris love him very much anyway, even more. Because he (literally) got involved and because he made us experience a moment of nostalgia that made us go back to childhood.