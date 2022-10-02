Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: a marriage of “sex-symbol” of 30 million per film

The list of handsome men of the cinema is rolling as time goes by and in recent years Chris Hemsworthan Australian from Melbourne, resident in the United States, is the one who is pointed out by the North American press as the current “sex-symbol”, who also, as People and other publications affirm, it is the one that now charges the most money per film, and one of the twenty in the history of cinema in that economic valuation.

In the culture of Hollywood, as in other sectors, what comes first is money, and who is the one that contributes to the maximum collection per film. And Chris appears as the chosen one. Specifically for embodying the god “Thor” for the Marvel production company specialized in science fiction and fantasy, which given the sensational success already has seven sequels since 2011. The eighth and last for the moment, Thor: Love and Thunder It was released last July. With a novelty, the hammer wielded by this fictional divinity is no longer just the weapon wielded by this actor, Chris Hemsworth: a competitor and enemy has arisen, Natalie Portman is his interpreter, who holds that Mjolnir hammer of power. About what he comments that fortunately now the cinema is in the hands of women who embody heroines, as had never happened in the world of the screen.

With Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder | waltdisney

Chris is one meter and ninety centimeters. A big man, like a closet. That character that has made him such a popular idol has had to work hard. The first time he donned the garb of the banished son of Odin, he had to undergo grueling training. He practically lived in a gym, conveniently advised by trainers, who watched his muscles, his weight, his diet… As a result of the aftermath of the film, the Australian actor has never stopped monitoring his physical condition, which logically forces him to follow a certain diet and deprive yourself of foods and drinks that alter your anatomy.

He is not known, despite his physical attractiveness, many loves in his sentimental biography. He met our compatriot Elsa Pataky, whom he married in 2010 on an Indonesian island. They have three children: India, Sasha and Tristan. A close family. Both when he has to move to a certain place away from home or in her case, they combine it in such a way that they do not spend much time apart. And with them, if possible, children also travel. They have lived in Los Angeles, also in an Australian place, Byron Bay, in Sydney. And when possible they come to Spain, where he feels very comfortable, although he regrets that he speaks very little of our language, although his children do speak it. oh! And Elsa Pataky is still as pretty and attractive as ever.