Chris Hemsworth and his curious anecdote with Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand considerably among international audiences, thanks to the strong reception it has had from comic book lovers. The different films have come to mark the memory of fans, in addition to breaking records in numbers at the international box office.

On July 7, the film premiered Thor: Love and Thunderstarring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, who brought to life Thor, King of Thunder, and Jane Foster – Lady Thor, respectively. This project was under the direction of Taika Waititi and had the musical production of Michael Giacchino.

In the midst of the rise of the superhero movie, like Doctor Strange, In recent days, several international media have focused their attention on the actors, who have toured different countries where the film was released. During one of the conversations that the artists had about the project, A curious gesture that Hemsworth had with his partner in the recordings came to light.

According to what was recorded in an interview granted to Capital FM, from the United Kingdom, Natalie Portman participated in a dialogue in the company of her colleague Tessa Thompson, in charge of bringing Valkyrie to life in history, in which they commented a little about the kindness and attention that the artist had at the time of developing the audiovisual production.

According to the versions that were released, the journalists and members of the format inquired about the teamwork that the actors carried out on the set. One of the presenters questioned the chemistry that flowed with Chris Hemsworth in the scenes, to which the protagonist took the opportunity to reveal this particular detail that her colleague had with her.

Natalie Portman says the actor surprised her when they were going to record the scene of a kiss, since he decided not to eat meat on the morning of that day so as not to bother his partner. Being vegan, the actress commented that she had found it a “very nice” and “very considerate” gesture, despite the fact that for her it is not something that makes her angry.

“It is really nice. The day we had the famous kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because he knew I’m vegan. And believe me, he eats meat every half hour or so. For me it was a detail, it was very considerate. And really, it’s not something that makes me angry or cares, I was just being considerate. She is a very nice person, ”said the artist to the medium.

Laughing, Tessa Thompson also commented that the way her partner ate meat seemed incredible to her, since she knew she had to maintain the muscle mass necessary to bring the famous role to life. However, she did add that sometimes he was a bit “grumpy” when he hadn’t eaten, but that didn’t detract from what a gentleman he was.

“I didn’t even know that I could go a moment without eating meat. He was capable of eating a bison in the morning”, Said the artist in a joking tone, putting on the table the food conditions that Hemsworth lives in order to maintain his figure as seen on the screen.

Thor: Love and Thunder featured major movie stars like Christian Bale (Gorr), Taika Waititi (Korg), Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Jaimie Alexander, Melissa McCarthy and Chris Pratt.

The film focuses as a sequel to Thor: Ragnarök in which the protagonist will have the support of Lady Thor, his beloved. This installment shows Thor embarking on the adventures he has had with Guardians of the Galaxy, a little before running into Jane Foster, wielder of Mjölnir.

The two will have to join forces to fight Gorran alien creature that seeks to take the lives of the gods of the world.

The project had a plot under the comedy, so the comments among the fans have been divided.