Chris Hemsworth and his son recreate the famous scene from Big, with Tom Hanks (VIDEO)

The star Chris Hemsworth took advantage of a free moment from the set for recreate together with son Sasha one of most famous scenes of the cult Big, played by Tom Hanks in 1988.

“This is the Hemsworth family’s version of the drumstick scene from the Big movie. But instead of that sweet pairing of feet, my son plays the rhythm while I produce myself in an overly aggressive solo.” Chris Hemsworth jokingly writes in the post accompanying the tender video posted on Instagram.

As the caption states, Chris Hemsworth and son were reenacting Big’s infamous piano scene, starring Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia. Of course, there are some key differences between the original film scene and the Hemsworth impromptu reenactment. I’m not in a popular New York City toy store, but rather on the streets at night on a family vacation to Europe. Also, they’re not dancing on large piano keys, but on a street piano. All this, however, is certainly no less fun. The moment is made sweeter by Hemsworth’s evident affection and enthusiasm for his son Sasha’s creativity.

It doesn’t have to be easy to balance work and family when you’re as busy as the Aussie actor. In 2021, Hemsworth was busy working on Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released on July 8, 2022. He is now wrapping up the year on the set of Extraction 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to Netflix hit Tyler Rake.