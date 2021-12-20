Chris Hemsworth and his son, the “stunt” is a game: “Don’t do it at home” (VIDEO)

Chris Hemsworth and his son have made a hilarious video, in which the two perform a ‘stunt’, which the interpreter of Thor posted on his Instagram profile.

Last Saturday Chris Hemsworth she chose Instagram to showcase her talent son with archery by posting a video on your Instagram account. The 38-year-old actor stood in front of the iPhone with a bottle of water on his head as his seven-year-old son shot an arrow and knocked it down at which Thor’s performer burst into a hilarious laugh.

“Don’t do this at home. He took a whopping sixty-three shots to the back of the head before he was able to shoot this video“, wrote the star in the caption of the movie.”It was worth it. This stunt was performed by a couple of madmen with total disregard for their own safety. “

The pillar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe added: “Don’t worry, it was a rubber arrowThe actor shares his children with his wife, Elsa Pataky, whom he first met when they were introduced by a mutual friend in 2010. The actor spoke about his devotion to his family during a interview from GQ Australia in which he stated that he focused more on them than on his work on several occasions.

“There are times when I thought: ‘Having children and being with them as much as possible is the most important thing to me, even though some of my films have suffered from family time.‘”Chris Hemsworth explained.”There are certainly a couple of films where I could have given more but I’ve always preferred to be with my children. ”