Chris Hemsworth and his wife dance to Stayin ‘Alive (VIDEO)

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, called “the golden couple of Byron Bay” last weekend organized another sumptuous white party with their famous friends: fans from all over the world expressed their jealousy in front of the video in which the two dance to the notes of Stayin ‘Alive without a mask.

After the 37-year-old Thor actor and his wife, 44, threw a second party over the course of a few weeks last Saturday, fans took to social media to share their envy – none of them believed. that there was a country in the world where, at this moment, so many people could easily get together without using masks and without respecting any sort of social distancing.

“It must be nice to live in a country that no longer has Covid. Brazil is so far from this situation“wrote a fan under the video posted by Pataky.”It looks so funny. I am jealous, in Canada we can’t even go out with people who are not part of our family … I pray that things will go back to the way they used to be“added another.

A fan also included in his comment a question addressed to Chris Hemsworth and his wife: “One question: is there no longer a pandemic in Australia? If so, I will emigrate. It is as if Covid is a thing of the past for you. No masks, no distancing, you are literally living a different life than all of us. It must be a relief. “