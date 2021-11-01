Chris Hemsworth and his wife dressed Demogorgon and nurse for Halloween

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, the actor’s wife, dressed up as a Demogorgon and a bloody nurse to celebrate Halloween with their children.

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have decided to play brand new roles in order to celebrate Halloween: The 38-year-old Thor star turned into a Demogorgon while Elsa, 45, opted for a blood-soaked nurse by attending a party in Byron Bay.

Chris embodied the Demogorgon, the mythological being described by Boccaccio and taken from the famous Stranger Things series, wearing a suit, a mask and a pair of giant gloves. For her spooky look, however, Elsa wore a white minidress with blood splatters, a wig and a headdress.

The couple’s twin children, Sasha and Tristan, seven, have dressed up as viruses, while their nine-year-old daughter, India, has turned into a doctor. The family lives in Byron Bay on the north NSW coast in a $ 30 million mega-mansion.

Chris Hemsworth, through the last photo he uploaded to his Instagram profile, celebrated his return to Los Angeles by showing what Thor eats during a “cheat day”: in the photo you can see two huge pizzas, two beers and chicken with vegetables.