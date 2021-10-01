Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky’s challenge to Thor

The women’s revolution also comes to the house of the god of thunder. At the cry of “Thor move!”, Elsa Pataky shows the musicians to her husband Chris Hemsworth. Who looks at her between admiration and amazement while she does one of the exercises he loves to post on social media. Look at the curtain above.

Move Thor

In the video, posted on her Instagram account, the 44-year-old Spanish actress pushes a heavy weight sled in the gym. Almost ending up overwhelming the immense husband. “Get out of the way, Thor,” writes Elsa Pataky under the post. Even receiving compliments from my colleague and friend Rossy de Palma. And it doesn’t matter that at the end of the video, when the instructor tells her she has to do another 10, Elsa responds with a resounding “No!”

Elsa Pataky imitates Chris Hemsworth

Pataky is preparing to star in the Netflix action drama, Interceptor. And for this she sought help from her handsome husband Chris Hemsworth. Who has made his sculptural physique his trademark. And so, Elsa’s account is also filling up with videos and photos where she is in the gym getting ready. Just like the 37-year-old actor has been doing for some time now. Busy finishing the filming of the fourth chapter of the thunder god saga, Thor: Love and Thunder.

10 years of love and 3 children

Elsa and Chris have been married for 10 years. After they met on a blind date arranged by their agent. For him, she moved first to Los Angeles and then to Australia. Homeland of the Hemsworths, a family devoted to cinema. The couple now live on a mega estate in Byron bay, one of the most beautiful places on the Australian coast. With them are the 3 children. India Rose, born in 2012. And the twins Tristan And Sasha, that in a few days they will turn 7 years old.

