Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | outside of football

More than a decade after his debut and with a dozen films behind him playing Thor, Chris Hemsworth returns with the most surreal version of Marvel in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, although the actor confesses that every time he plays him he is convinced that they will not call him again.

“Every time they call me to do the character I am grateful. Whenever I play it I think it will be the last time and that Marvel will not want me back“, acknowledges Efe before the premiere, this Friday, of the fourth film about the most famous Viking in the superhero franchise. Not even being one of the last avengers who resist on the big screen -after the goodbye of Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow- reassures Hemsworth, whose film career is closely linked to his move to the Marvel factory in 2011. “The first time was intimidating, I didn’t know if I belonged in this universe,” he recalls.

Since then, the Australian actor has made the character of Thor his own, a vapid Viking with a statuesque physique and links to Greek mythology, until turning him into a hero whose existential crisis leads him to make the wrong decisions and distance himself from the people he loves. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the character’s fourth solo film, exploits this emotional meltdown like no previous installment to deliver the most surreal and risk-taking take on Marvel to date. “We recorded like seven or eight hours of film with a lot of improvisation -Hemsworth reviews-. But thanks to the ingenuity and mastery of Taika Waititi, a coherent story with a message was later put together.”



After turning the saga 180 degrees with “Thor: Ragnarök” (2017), the filmmaker Taika Waititi reprints his stamp on a continuation that does not take the epic of superheroes very seriously and focuses, humorously, on the search for emotional balance of its protagonist. In “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the character drags the pain of the sorrows he has suffered in recent missions and embarks on a journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel also appear in the film). ) with unexpected results.

NATALIE PORTMAN RETURNS TO MARVEL

The most unpredictable is Thor’s encounter with his great love, astrophysicist Jane Foster, in full mission and after “8 years, 7 months and 6 days”, as the protagonist recalls. not even her own Natalie Portman hoped to embody her again when in 2016 she assured that her work in the franchise “was finished”. For the new movie, Waititi has transformed Foster into Mighty Thor, who appeared in the original comics more than 50 years ago as a female version of Thor who shares his powers and takes his famous hammer for himself.

Thus, the journey of Thor becomes a romantic comedy with eighties winks, full of irony and heavy metal rhythm in which the couple and the rest of the companions must settle their differences while fighting Gorr, a villain known as the Butcher of the Gods, willing to leave no a living deity in the world.

“Everything Thor does has to do with the experiences and traumas that he’s been through in the past,” notes Hemsworth. Baroque, crazy landscapes and kitsch aesthetics wrap up a film that shows that Thor, under the baton of Waititi and Hemsworth’s experience, he is one of Marvel’s most complex and charismatic superheroes.

A tone of its own that has made the character the only member of the “Avengers” that returns to have its own feature film in a stage currently dominated by “Spider-Man”, “Doctor Strange” and experiments such as “Eternals”. “I don’t know what Disney and Marvel are up to, but if they decide to bring me back, I’ll be happy to come back. It’s been a lot of fun,” says the actor.

EFE