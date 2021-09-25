Chris Hemsworth and politics: he wants to become environmental mayor

There is a new virus roaming around Hollywood. And it is very contagious, it seems. Because after the departures of some lesser-known actors, now it’s up to the stars of Serie A. Who are succumbing to the fascination (some would say perverse) of politics. You remember Arnold Schwarzenegger in California? Or you know Matthew McConaughey who has publicly stated that he is interested in being the Governor of Texas? Now, however, the state has changed. Because the latest star, in chronological order, is the Australian Chris Hemsworth. That he would set his sights on the chair of his city’s mayor, Bayron Bay.

According to some Australian newspapers, Thor’s interpreter is seriously considering the possibility of running for mayor of Byron Shire Council. A decidedly unprecedented role for someone accustomed to touring the world on film sets. But now that the shooting of Thor: love and thunder have just ended, the time to explore the topic certainly does not lack.

Chris Hemsworth at the end of the indigenous Australians

Chris Hemsworth’s political breakthrough occurred in early May, according to local press reports. Precisely when he vigorously expressed his opposition to large-scale housing speculation on Seven Mile Beach. That is a very long stretch of coast in the Byron Bay area, one of the most beautiful in Australia. Of course, the outcry, coincidentally, also came because these new buildings would rise near the villa of the 37-year-old star, valued at 30 million dollars. The motivation? That land is sacred to the indigenous Australians.

Support for the environmental cause

Chris Hemsworth has thus given his full support to those who fight against this pour of concrete and who are trying in every way to stop the construction plans. Among the most prominent groups is the local one, openly environmentalist, the Friends of Seven Mile.

The 27 buildings – eco-sustainable on paper – for tourists with their wellness center would rise exactly in the middle of the panorama that Chris, his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children admire from their home. Apparently, so the press writes aussie, does not arise on consecrated ground.

In any case, Hemsworth’s battle went public when the actor shared a video on Instagram where he sided with environmentalists. «I stand alongside in solidarity with Aunty Lois Cook (one of the local indigenous leaders, ed) in opposition to the tourism development of Seven Mile Beach, ”the actor wrote and said posting a message from Cook. “I fully support traditional custodians who want to be able to tell their people’s stories in the right place. Who want to preserve and protect their lands of origin. This development project would have a direct impact on these sacred and significant indigenous places ».

