Chris Hemsworth and the deepfake in the latest episode on Thor

The last episode of the animated series What If …? on Thor he presented the God of Thunder in a new guise: what would have happened if he had been an only child? He would become a party god by threatening the earth. A deepfake, superimposing Chris Hemsworth’s face over that of Thor’s animation.

In episode 7 the actor returns to voice his character, who becomes a party animal and collides with Captain Marvel. Stryder HD decided to insert Hemsworth’s face in place of the animation one, and describing it as “a mixture of rotoscope and digital animation”. At the top of the article you will find the video.

Fans in this deepfake can finally review the authentic Thor they knew. A bit of the same operation that Stryder HD did with it Spider-Man by Tom Holland in the zombie episode.

Among other things, this episode was very important because it brought together the character of Hemsworth and his co-star in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, that is Natalie Portman, before Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder movie, in which we will see the two together again.

Now fans are wondering what role Jane Foster will have in Thor Love and Thunder, while the animated series holds unexpected surprises: in fact, the last episode of What If celebrated an unexpected wedding.

Leave a Reply

