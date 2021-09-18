Chris Hemsworth and the fans of the “crazy” Inter in raptures in Piazza Duomo … for him? [FOTO]

When we say mania for protagonism! Ok to have your eyes on him (especially those of the female audience), but this time dear Chris Hemsworth you are “in a bit” overrated. Obviously we are ironic, just as the Hollywood star herself was in the “indicted” post. The Australian actor obviously wanted to joke and took advantage of the opportunity to get some publicity, in every sense …

Chris Hemsworth: the “crazy” relationship with Inter fans

To favor Chris Hemsworth a strange coincidence occurred during the day when theInter she graduated again champion of Italy. Despite the government’s clear directives to contain and combat the Coronavirus pandemic, i Nerazzurri fans they invaded the central streets of Milan, in seventh heaven for the triumph of the Beneamata.

Chris Hemsworth provided a little reason to smile at what happened. But why? Well, in an image uploaded by the Australian on social networks we see dozens of Nerazzurri supporters cheering … in front of one of his photo! On one of the buildings that rise high there is an image of the photo shooting of the well-known brand Hugo Boss to which Hemsworth has lent itself.

In the nice post shared online, Chris Hemsworth “thanked” the warm supporters of Inter who gathered in Milan to celebrate his revelation on the Hugo Boss billboard. He believed they were celebrating their recent success, however – it reads – people close to him, whom he blindly trusts, report that they were there to applaud his choice to go with the pose of ‘lazy gaze blue steel’.

In 24 hours the ingenious find of the ‘God of thunder’ registered over 3 million likes and a sea of ​​comments.

