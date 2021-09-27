Chris Hemsworth announces “Extraction” sequel

Chris Hemsworth

The Australian actor spoke at the Netflix virtual convention to anticipate the second chapter of the expected streaming film.

It’s official: the movie “Extraction” will have a sequel.

This was announced by Chris Hemsworth during Netflix’s first global fan event, Tudum.

In the action movie, the “Avengers” star played the role of Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary who is hired to rescue the son of an international crime boss who ended up behind bars.

The film ended with the apparent death of Tyler, who falls off a bridge after being injured.

“Extraction” was a huge success for the streaming service, becoming the most viewed original film in Netflix history in 2020.

The sequel will once again be directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Netflix officials then confirmed the presence of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in the sequel to “Murder Mystery” and the imminent arrival of the sequel to “Enola Holmes”, starring Millie Bobby Brown.

They also released new teasers for upcoming films such as “Don’t Look Up”, “Red Notice” and “Bruised”.

Covermedia