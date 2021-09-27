News

Chris Hemsworth announces “Extraction” sequel

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Chris Hemsworth

The Australian actor spoke at the Netflix virtual convention to anticipate the second chapter of the expected streaming film.

It’s official: the movie “Extraction” will have a sequel.

This was announced by Chris Hemsworth during Netflix’s first global fan event, Tudum.

In the action movie, the “Avengers” star played the role of Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary who is hired to rescue the son of an international crime boss who ended up behind bars.

The film ended with the apparent death of Tyler, who falls off a bridge after being injured.

Loading...
Advertisements

“Extraction” was a huge success for the streaming service, becoming the most viewed original film in Netflix history in 2020.

The sequel will once again be directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Netflix officials then confirmed the presence of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in the sequel to “Murder Mystery” and the imminent arrival of the sequel to “Enola Holmes”, starring Millie Bobby Brown.

They also released new teasers for upcoming films such as “Don’t Look Up”, “Red Notice” and “Bruised”.

Covermedia


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

436
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
410
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
259
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
255
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
249
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
243
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
242
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
241
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
181
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top