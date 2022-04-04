Chris Hemsworth announces the promotion of Thor: Love and Thunder

After a long time waiting… the promotion for Thor: Love and Thunder is here! This has been announced by Chris Hemsworth.

We had been waiting a long time. Rumors have not stopped coming out on the Internet about when all the promotion of the new film by Marvel Studios starring the Asgardian god. And, after a long wait, we finally have exciting news! As announced by the Chris Hemsworththe promotion of Thor: Love and Thunder has given its starting signal. This is how the actor celebrated it on social networks, sharing an image with the director Taika Waititi and the actress Tessa Thompsonwho gives life to the key character that is Valkyrie. Look how fun they come out!

As you can see, Chris Hemsworth has accompanied this image with a text. In it you can read the following: «A long period of press awaits us with Thor: Love and Thunder with these two wonderful people. A day full of madness and fun. Get ready, friends! This movie is going to be wild!” It is curious that the companion of the actor who plays the Asgardian god is Tessa Thompson. The most logical thing would be to think of Natalie Portmansince she is going to be presented in this film as the new Goddess of Thunder. However, the most likely thing is that the Hollywood star has a tremendously tight schedule.

When will we see the first official trailer for the film?

That is the big question everyone is asking. The first official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder it is being asked. Although all the eyes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are put in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessa large majority of fans are eager to know how things progress in the fourth film of the God of Thunder. Everything indicates that they have advanced extremely well. However, we still do not have an official preview. Be that as it may, the safest thing is that, once this official promotion has been announced, we will be weeks away from enjoying that well-deserved trailer.