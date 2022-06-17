Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson and Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor on the Covers of Total Film #326 (July 2022)

Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Mighty Thor/Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) on the newsstand cover of Total Film #326 (July 2022). Image: Total Film Twitter (@totalfilm).

“Break Point” in the world of PAPER HEROES. Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor: Love and Thunder, 2022) will be released on July 8 (United States). Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Mighty Thor/Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) appear on the newsstand and subscriber covers of Total Film #326 (July 2022).

The Gods of Thunder are here! #ThorLoveAndThunder is this month’s cover star. Total Film spoke to Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Taika Waititi about their “detective-thriller-romcom” Newsstand cover available from Thursday. Pre-order here: https://t.co/3H0yWB17IS pic.twitter.com/cmDoCvHDmg — TotalFilm (@totalfilm) June 17, 2022

Set in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), written and directed by Taika Waititi, co-stars Christin Bale as Grr the God Butcher, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Taika Waititi as Korg, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

Synopsis: The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjölnir, like Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Dates of the upcoming movies in the Marvel Studios MCU: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), The Marvels (July 28 2023), Fantastic Four (no date announced), untitled sequel to Deadpool (no date announced), untitled sequel to Captain America (no date announced), untitled sequel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (no date announced). date announced), untitled Mutants movie (no date announced).

Marvel Studios series on Disney+: I Am Groot (August 10, 2022), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (She-Hulk: Defensora de Héroes, August 17, 2022), Untitled Halloween Special (October 2022), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 2022), Secret Invasion (no date announced), Armor Wars (no date announced), untitled Wakanda series (no date announced), the second season of Loki (no date announced), Echo (2023) , Agatha: House of Harkness (no date announced), Spider-Man: Freshman Year (no date announced), Marvel Zombies (no date announced), Destin Daniel Cretton untitled series (no date announced), Daredevil reboot (no date announced). date announced), Nova’s untitled series (no date announced).

Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Mighty Thor/Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) on the subscriber cover of Total Film #326 (July 2022). Image: Total Film Twitter (@totalfilm).

Subtitled advance in Spanish of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Spanish-dubbed preview of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

