Chris Hemsworth asks Marvel out in Deadpool 3

Thor in Deadpool 3? Marvel Studios has the offer on the table and, best of all, it comes from Chris Hemsworth himself.

During an interview with journalist Ali Plumb of BBC 1 Radio, the protagonist of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworthspoke about his long time playing the Asgardian god in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, she also asked to appear on Dead Pool 3.

Comparing his eleven-year career to the seventeen of Hugh Jackman What Wolverines in the movies of X MenChris Hemsworth admitted that he might consider staying in Marvel Studios like Thor to, perhaps, end up surpassing that number. Just to outdo his compatriot. Hugh Jackman’s record was previously broken by Willem Dafoe Y Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And also for Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, it’s a good way to tempt the MCU into adding to the God of Thunder in Dead Pool 3the return of Ryan Reynolds What Merc with a Mouth.

Both the journalist and the actor joked about not allowing Hugh Jackman to make a cameo appearance as Wolverine in Dead Pool 3. Thus Chris Hemsworth made sure to prevent his fellow Australian from recovering the record. This led the protagonist of Marvel Studios to suggest that he could be the one who appeared in the third installment of the adventures of the Merc with a Mouth.

Admiration for Natalie Portman’s work in the film

On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth also talked about the return of Natalie Portman What Jane Foster either Goddess of Thunder. She said that this time he didn’t need to help her much to become a hero. The Marvel Studios actor admitted that Natalie Portman was fantastic and that she worked incredibly hard to bring to life the character known as The Mighty Thor.

“She didn’t need a lot of advice,” admitted Chris Hemsworth. “A couple of times she asked me if it was like spending two months in some kind of position or something. I was honored that she asked me and I said, ‘Sure. You do a little of this and she’s done.’ But other than that, she herself had a good hand in everything. She was fantastic and worked so hard, she came in amazing shape and got us all to pick up our own performance in the best possible way.”